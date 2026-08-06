Missoni partners with LMD for its first Resort Club in Egypt and Africa

North Coast, Egypt — Summer 2026

Missoni announces a new Resort Club takeover at Villa Coconut Hotel, located within LMD’s flagshipdestination, Zoya Ghazala Bay on Egypt’s North Coast. The project marks a double debut: Missoni’s first Resort Club in Egypt and on the African continent, while introducing a new lifestyle destination that bringstogether fashion, hospitality and culture.

For this collaboration, Missoni enhances the Mediterranean-inspired setting of Villa Coconut Hotel with its design language, reinterpreting the property through the exclusive Resort Club palette of emerald green, lime, turquoise sea tones and vibrant yellow accents.

The brand’s iconic zigzag motifs and signature textiles create a vibrant visual identity that extends seamlessly across the hotel and beachfront.

Sun beds, umbrellas, towels, cushions and beach accessories have all been reimagined in Missoni’s Resort Club patterns, transforming the shoreline into an immersive expression of the brand’s lifestyle universe.

The project reflects a shared vision that brings together design, craftsmanship and cultural engagement through thoughtfully curated experiences.

By integrating art, fashion and hospitality, the partnership createsa distinctive destination that celebrates creativity and the Mediterranean lifestyle.

Missoni Resort Club projects bring the brand’s authentic style to exceptional hospitality destinations aroundthe world, offering a vibrant blend of fashion, design and leisure.

he opening at Villa Coconut Hotel continues this vision, introducing Missoni’s immersive lifestyle concept to Egypt’s North Coast whileestablishing the brand’s first Resort Club in Africa.

Photography by Nour El Refai and Shahdan Bassem