Mohamed Salah has been growing in popularity and fame during the past few years to rival big names in the world of football and even step ahead of them.

The Egyptian star was even chosen by the TIME Magazine to feature the 100 most influential figures list in 2019. In Egypt, Mohamed Salah has become a role model for many young people and the pride of every Egyptian, seeing him on TV beings instant joy to everyone’s hearts and draws smiles on the faces of millions.

Vodafone Egypt has been one of few brands that cared about connecting the Egyptian King to more fans and followers. Therefore, they have long been partners with Mo Salah, featuring him in their promotional campaigns that have been the talk of everyone once they have been released.

Now, Vodafone had yet to come back with exhilarating news for the millions of fans of Salah, announcing the renewal of their strategic partnership with Liverpool’s star, which means that we will get to see him more often in compelling campaigns by Vodafone.

Vodafone’s visit to London has brought even more opportunities for collaboration with the reds’ star, as he was also announced the very first ambassador for Vodafone International and UNHCR Instant Network Schools Program that is planned to expand in Salah’s home country and Mozambique.

Vodafone Foundation and UNHCR are jointly investing €26 million to expand the program to benefit 500,000 refugee and host community students and 10,000 teachers.

In his new role as Ambassador, Mo Salah will visit some of the schools supported by the program and will also help Vodafone Foundation and UNHCR raise awareness of the need for digital education for refugee children to enable them to shape their own futures.

With 36 Instant Network Schools currently operating across eight refugee camps in Kenya, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, the program has benefited over 86,500 students and 1,000 teachers ensuring that refugees and children from the communities that host them have access to accredited, quality, and relevant learning opportunities.