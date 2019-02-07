Egyptian Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah was subject to vile racism during Liverpool’s latest Premier League game against West Ham United on Monday.

A West Ham fan can be heard on video shouting “Salah you f**king Muslim, you f**king Muslim c**t. F**k off” as the Liverpool forward was getting ready to take a corner kick.

The user who posted the video on Twitter said: “I was disgusted by what I was hearing. People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches. #kickracismout”

The video has started to spread across several media outlets. However, the person responsible for that racist abuse has yet to be identified.

West Ham have launched an investigation regarding the incident and have promised to issue a lifetime ban to the person responsible.

A West Ham spokesperson said in an official statement: “At West Ham United, we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behavior.”

He also made it clear that they are taking immediate action to identify the individual or individuals concerned. He also explained “Anyone identified committing an offense will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behavior at our stadium.”

He also said “We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium.”

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah has been quiet about all of this and hasn’t responded in any way. However, everyone, whether his fan or not and whether Muslim or not, is absolutely disgusted and appalled by this astounding level of racism and Islamophobia.

As for us, Egyptians, we are 100% behind the Egyptian King and support him through this awful incident. And we just know that no amount of hate will affect his spotless image and prominent career.

Sources: Independent – talkSPORT