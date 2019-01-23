On the morning of Wednesday, January 23rd, social media users -especially football fans worldwide- noticed the sudden deactivation of Egyptian Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah’s Twitter account.

The deactivation came after the international player posted a very cryptic tweet which got everyone following him, really confused.

Shortly after his Twitter disappearance, Salah’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts were also suddenly shut down. With no prior warnings or explanations.

Speculations started circulating all social media platforms, as many users came up with theories and reasons why the player would want to quit social media all of a sudden.

One of the theories pointed at the player being tired of the recent criticism directed at him after his ‘diving’ incident, in the last Liverpool Premier League match against Brighton.

Another suggested that his feud with the Egyptian Football Association might have been restarted for unknown reasons, which is why he decided to take a stand or attract people’s attention.

And of course, there were theories that the Egyptian might be moving from his current club “Liverpool” to another one as part of the current ongoing January transfer window.

However, with all those speculations moving around, some other credible sources confirmed that the deactivation is actually part of a social media campaign that is raising awareness about the importance of real-life communication away from social media.

Well, seems that the Egyptian King won’t be gone for long, thankfully! What do you guys think about this whole social media campaign thing?