Beirut, 1st Of October, 2026:

Mohammed Assaf returns with “3al Hillah,” a vibrant new release celebrating the beauty of the Arab woman through poetic lyrics and vivid imagery drawn from Arab culture, from kohl, horses, and cardamom to the moon and the sea, all set against the rhythmic pulse of Arab folk music.

Written by Ahmed Essam, composed by El Shab Samer, arranged by Fadi Jiji, and released by Platinum Records, 3al Hillah” draws from the rhythms of Arab folk and Dabke, pairing infectious refrains with a strong sense of movement and interaction. The result is unmistakably Assaf: Grounded in the folk traditions that have shaped his identity, while carrying a fresh, contemporary edge.