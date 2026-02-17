Cairo – February 2026: Mondelēz Egypt, a leading manufacturer of snacks and confectionery, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the Egyptian Food Bank during the holy month of Ramadan, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to enhancing the well-being of underprivileged families across Egypt. Launched in preparation for Ramadan, the initiative brings together both parties to pack and distribute Ramadan boxes and meals throughout the holy month. The boxes contain essential food staples to meet families’ basic needs, in addition to the inclusion, for the first time, of Cadbury products as part of the Ramadan box and meals. Mondelēz Egypt employees will also take part in the packing and preparation activities, reflecting the company’s strong culture of volunteerism and its hands-on commitment to the values of giving and community solidarity.