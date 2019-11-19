Fashion has always been the way we express ourselves. It’s how we choose to let the world see us. In this creative process of having to look our best for every day, we might find ourselves overwhelmed at times.

Or simply, we could just wake up not in a very dressing-up state of mind. Therefore, we decided to create this fashion mood board for you so you can wear your every mood!

Sports on the Go

If you wake up feeling blue, you’ll want to wear something that is comfy and doesn’t take too much time to decide on. You’d still want to look “put together” but with the least amount of effort. A sporty casual look is definitely the way to go! Throw on some leggings, a top of your choice and don’t forget to keep accessories to a minimum!

Laid-back Chic

During the weekend, when you’re running some errands in the morning and might have some plans with your friends later in the evening, put on your boyfriend jeans, pick your favorite t-shirt and have your hair up in a bun. This way you can manage to stay comfortable for the morning and still look cool in the evening!

Cheerful

It’s sometimes hard to cope with the blues during the colder months of fall and winter. An off shoulder dress accessorized with bright colors and tassels is definitely the way to do it. Pair it up with a quirky purse and makeup of color pops, and you’ll be feeling happy all day long!

Walk down Memory Lane

You know those days when you wake up feeling all nostalgic to a simpler time? We know we do. The 70s and 80s were undoubtedly the best times, when it comes to fashion. Shine on and bring out your inner hipster with an outfit that looks hot and groovy!

Matching my mood with my outfit? Yes, please!