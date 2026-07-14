Growing up in Shebin El Kom, Mostafa Ziko’s childhood took an unexpected turn when he lost his father at the age of 14. As his family faced the challenge of keeping their clothing business afloat, his older brother chose to put aside his own football aspirations to help support them. Ziko never forgot his brother’s sacrifice, carrying it with him every time he stepped onto the pitch.

From Gomhoriat Shebin SC to Haras El Hodoud SC, then ZED FC and eventually Pyramids FC, every move was earned through perseverance rather than luck. While some dreams fade under the weight of responsibility, Ziko refused to let his harsh circumstances decide his future, continuing to work relentlessly toward his childhood goal.

The opportunity finally arrived on football’s biggest stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ziko thought he had written his name in the history books with a brilliant finish, only for VAR to overturn his goal against Argentina because of an earlier foul in the build-up.

For a brief moment, the celebrations subsided, but the belief never did. Ziko didn’t let that missed chance shake him. A few minutes later, he got another opening and made it count. This time the goal stood, a fitting reward for a player who had spent years pushing through setbacks. Even in defeat, his response summed up the journey that brought him there: steady, patient, and unwilling to give up.

Some careers are remembered for the trophies they collect, and others for the obstacles they overcome. Mostafa Ziko’s journey reminds us that sometimes the most inspiring victories happen irrespective of the final score, in the moments when choosing to keep believing becomes the greatest achievement of all.