Leading real estate developer targets EGP 8 Bn contractual sales in 2020 after achieving sales of EGP 6 Bn in 2019.

Known for its signature white and blue architecture as well as top-notch standards, Mountain View is synonymous with innovation in design and unparalleled lifestyle.

The past year has witnessed a number of achievements for the pioneering developer; nevertheless, 2020 is set to bring more milestones. Starting with an ambitious expansion plan for the coming year, Mountain View revealed their plans to further expand into 6th of October City.

In parallel, the progressive developers also announced that the company’s sales record has reached EGP 6 Bn in 2019, with aims to reach EGP 8 Bn in 2020.

“Mountain View owns a large private land bank in the West Cairo region, which amounts to 800 acres, divided over 4 projects, making it one of Mountain View’s most strategic areas for the developer’s expansion plans.

Mountain View also strives to maintain the highest environmental specifications in all its projects, applying the latest smart solutions that separate the movement of individuals in residential areas from cars to create a safer society.

It also provides solutions to support smart infrastructure ensuring the highest speed and quality of communications, and support information technology within the projects. Additionally, the projects enjoy vast green areas that provide owners with utmost comfort and peace of mind,” stated Mountain View CEO, Engineer Amr Soliman.

Eng. Soliman further stressed, “The step of establishing a new project in west Cairo reflects our capabilities that live up to the confidence and trust granted to us by the Egyptian government and the Ministry of Housing that selected us to implement this project.

Through this new project, we renew our commitment towards our clients and their needs. We also confirm our commitment to create more real estate products that provide owners with the best quality ever.”

Mountain View’s latest project in 6 October City is established over 70 acres within iCity, and displays new and modern designs according to the latest ones adopted in global cities. It is also located in the heart of 6 October City and in close proximity to most attractive and vital destinations; only two minutes away from the Shooting Club, Mall of Arabia and Juhayna Square.

Mountain View’s land portfolio is one of the largest land portfolios in the Egyptian real estate market, catering to the company’s plans to expand and offer more than its 15 projects nationwide.

Ten of these projects are livable communities, which will serve more than 12 thousand families by end of 2020.