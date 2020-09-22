In the past few months, the world has taken several quick leaps, having to swiftly learn to cope with a new world and embrace novel habits. 2020 has been a monumental year, as we spent more time at home, we have all developed interest in new habits and hobbies; ultimately connecting with family, spirituality, and ourselves. Between working from home, binge-watching movies, and managing to stay fit – each of us has cultivated a newly found skill by either indulging in home-cooked meals, doing DIY activities, or delving into shopping online.

Not only did our habits and way of living change, but also where we live changed as many of us had to adjust our home spaces to fit this new lifestyle that has transformed one’s home into an office, gym, and even an entertainment space with home cinemas and restaurant-quality food. This has led to the importance of choosing the perfect home design, which can support the multiplicity of new habits and having space for them.

Accordingly, known for being an avid believer in innovation, the leading real-estate developer, Mountain View, took a proactive step starting a nation-wide conversation about our New Normal lifestyle, understanding the changes the world has embraced, and acknowledging the need for new living space. The company’s new campaign features a number of highly followed influencers as they discuss their own journey in adapting to this new norm. Between actress Ola Roshdy, yogi Farah Nofal, and entrepreneur Mohamed El Bassiouny as well as media personas Sherif Noureldin and Mariam El Khosht – the campaign allowed the audience a quick sneak peek into the lives of these admired individuals and opened the door for discussions to take place around this new norm. With that in mind, the company also became the first developer to launch a co-creation platform, Mountain View Innovation Studio. The platform offers the opportunity for people to voice their stories and experiences and together with Mountain View we all co-create home solutions that would pave the way for the perfect home environment catering to the new aspiring lifestyles.





