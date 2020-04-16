Let’s all admit, health workers are now the sole soldiers fighting in the battle against Covid-19 on behalf of all humanity. Do we even have to argue about that? That’s why many big Egyptian companies have taken it upon themselves to protect them. And in this case, Mountain View leads the supporting movements addressing the needs of the medical staff amid the Coronavirus pandemic through their “نحمى اللى بيحمونا” campaign.

Mountain View felt the responsibility that lies on them in giving back to their society in its time of need, and they immediately acted on it by collaborating with Misr El Kheir Foundation in order to raise funds to support the medical staff at specialized hospitals with the safety necessities they need to triumph in their ongoing battle. This includes face masks, gloves, goggles and coveralls.

With a total target of 80 Million Pounds, Mountain View already contributed to the initiative with 4 Million Pounds; meanwhile, the company’s employees and residents as well as a number of other businesses have already donated to the campaign. Due to this collective effort, the initiative has already sent out the first shipment of supplies to a number of hospitals like El Agamy General Hospital in Alexandria and El Negela Central Hospital in Marsa Matrouh. Bravo!

However, folks at Mountain View and Misr El Kheir are keeping up the good work by urging more companies to take part as well. They are not stopping until they have reached each and every company with the ability to help the country’s medical forces.

At Mountain View, they believe that proper protection for the Egyptian medical staff from an infectious-disease is a necessity; similar to that of applying strict cautionary measures to protect their own residents and employees. They think that being proactive towards our society in the time of hardships is the least they can do for Egypt.

So, a round of applause is in order for companies and foundations like Mountain View and Misr El Kheir who continue to reflect a great sense of responsibility and patriotism in the times of need!