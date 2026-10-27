The 11th edition of Kilo of Kindness, running from 26 October to 27 November 2026, marks a new chapter for Mövenpick’s global community initiative. Returning for its biggest edition yet, the campaign will reach more communities around the world while unveiling a refreshed creative identity that brings Kilo of Kindness even closer to Mövenpick’s spirit of generosity. The 2026 edition also lays the foundations for the initiative’s continued evolution, expanding the ways hotels, Heartists®️, guests and local partners can come together to make a meaningful difference.

27 October 2026 – Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is bringing Kilo of Kindness back for its 11th year, inviting guests, Heartists®️ and local communities to come together through simple acts of generosity that can make a meaningful difference.

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