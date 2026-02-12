Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, 12 February 2026 – Mövenpick Resort Sharm El Sheikh invites guests to celebrate Ramadanand Eid Al-Fitr in the heart of Naama Bay through meaningful dining experiences and joyful holiday moments, where Iftar is served exclusively at El Kababgy Restaurant, inspired by Egyptian and Oriental culinary traditions. Adding further value to the season, guests dining at El Kababgy and participating outlets can earn 3X Reward Points as part of the ALL – Accor Live Limitless loyalty program, while the celebrations continue into Eid Al-Fitr with a two-day curated program featuring children’s activities, beach and poolside gatherings, live entertainment, and special holiday dining by the Red Sea.



Get together for Iftar and joyful Eid Holiday.

Contact our team at [email protected] or call +2069 3600081.