So, how many times have you cried while watching a movie? No, don’t answer. That is a rhetorical question, but doesn’t it make you think? You’ve cried your fair share of tears at countless movies and now that we’ve mentioned it, well, you would like to see those movies again.

You might be in need for a good cry. You might be just nostalgic for better times. Either way, you’ll enjoy the list of tearjerkers we’ve conjured up for you!

Forrest Gump

Just remembering this one is enough to get the waterworks going, huh? Well, we don’t blame you because Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump has had one tough life. It was the most bittersweet box of chocolates we’ve ever seen!

Dead Poets Society

Okay, hold it. Hold it. Don’t cry yet. This movie is a cross between making you love and hate boarding school but just seeing Robin Williams as John Keating is worth it. And we’re not mentioning That Scene.

Bridge to Terabithia

Ah, yes, our first introduction to childhood heartbreak. And, yes, this movie is just as good as it was when you first watched it. But, wow, are you going to cry and cry until your eyes fall out!

My Girl

Hey, are you ready to cry about the Home Alone-famous kid yet? Because you will and you will do quite a lot because this movie, as 90’s-nostalgia as it gets, will do a number on your heart. It will stay with you.

Hook

Hey! We’re back with another Robin Williams movie for you to cry your heart out to and this time, it stars Williams as THE Peter Pan in the one Peter Pan movie that will make you bawl like a baby for one good hour toward the end. Buckle up!

The Color Purple

THE COLOR PURPLE, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Rae Dawn Chong, 1985, (c) Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

So, here’s one thing about The Color Purple. You will watch one scene then cry. The next, then cry. And it goes on and on and on until you’re at the end of the movie and you’re just beside yourself with tears and ragged breaths because you just know life is too unfair and it’s not supposed to be this way.

Moulin Rouge

Bet you thought Titanic was going to be our pick for the Tragic Romance movie but, well, you’re wrong. Moulin Rouge has it all from drama to musical numbers to literally so much tears, you just might suffer from dehydration. Nicole Kidman knew what she was doing.

Grave of the Fireflies

And here’s our animated pick of the hour. Set in wartime Japan, Grave of the Fireflies starts out hopeful enough so that when you get to the big ending and realize just what went on, you’ll be one emotional mess. It’ll be cathartic but wow…we just can’t say it.

Marley and Me

Are you ready to cry your heart out about dogs? Because if you are, boy, do we have the perfect movie for you. Marley and Me will make you laugh and, trust us because there is no doubt about it, it will make you cry so much you’ll need time to recover. Just think of emotional puppy videos and you’ll get it.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Be warned, you’ll need some time to get ready before you watch this film. And once you do, you might hate us for recommending it. But it will get the job done — it won’t just make you cry, it will make you absolutely lose yourself in tears. We warned you.

Are your tissues ready?