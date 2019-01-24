Social Media pages on Facebook and Twitter were flooded with questions and concerns regarding Salah’s tweet, wondering what the reason behind his sudden inactivity on social media might be.

On the same note, DHL Express has come to the rescue. In celebration of their 50-year anniversary, DHL announced that they can connect people to Mo Salah through mail. They are urging fans to register to their promotional website www.dhlconnectsyou.com , where 50 lucky winners will get a chance to have their gifts delivered to the Egyptian King himself.

In turn, fans already started registering, answering DHL’s call to send gifts and letters to Mo Salah cheering him on and wishing him the best of luck in for the remainder of the premiership season.

Our favorite tweet: Henedy

Our favorite comic

Salah has given an outstanding performance this year where he has scored 16 goals in the Premier League, while there is a rising hope from Egyptians that he leads the national team to victory in Africa Cup of Nations matches, which Egypt is set to host in June.

Salah’s comeback is crucial in our lives, we must support his return! Join the competition and send him something special with DHL Express! (We will insert the website link)