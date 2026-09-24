mylo, the fintech arm of B.TECH Group, has partnered with AXA Egypt to introduce a group credit life insurance program for eligible customers, providing coverage for outstanding financing balances in unforeseen circumstances such as death or permanent total disability, subject to the agreed terms and coverage limits.

Offered at no additional cost and without increasing customers’ installments, the program extends protection to both new and existing eligible customers, helping safeguard customers and their families from remaining financing obligations while bringing financing and insurance protection together.