Yesterday the Oscars nominations were announced and it was officially announced that Nadine Labaki’s latest movie Capernaum is one of the nominees in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 91st Academy Awards.

This, of course, brought on waves of happiness and pride in the hearts of all Arabs.

However, the thing that some people don’t realize is that this is not the first time Lebanese actress\director Nadine Labaki made us all proud as a world-class accomplished Arab woman.

So let us help you get to know Nadine Labaki, the woman who is so much more than an Oscar nominee and why you should be so proud of her and aspiring to be her…

1. Oprah Winfrey’s stamp of approval

Earlier this month the one and only legend that is Oprah Winfrey tweeted praising Nadine’s movie Capernaum and recommended it to people saying “worthy of your time”.

These 2 are so compelling on screen and worthy of your time. Story of a young boy who sues his parents for having children they can’t take care of. Makes you think of all the children for whom this story is a daily reality. Bravo team #Capernaum 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/J26E2vigc6 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 11, 2019

Oprah applauded Nadine, how can you not?!

2. A 15-minute Standing Ovation

Nadine’s masterpiece Capernaum received a 15-minute standing ovation following its premiere at Cannes on May 17th, 2018. During the emotionally charged standing ovation, Nadine stood overwhelmed and teary as she humbly received the love and applaud from the world’s best artists.

L'inépuisable standing ovation à l'issue de la projection du film #Capharnaüm réalisé par Nadine Labaki, présenté en sélection officielle à Cannes 👏 🎬⭐📺 Vivez #Cannes2018 #FestivaldeCannes2018 sur @canalplus 👉 https://t.co/Mpovrrs0az pic.twitter.com/GiXHMcaAut — cinemacanalplus (@cinemacanalplus) May 17, 2018

During these Cannes, Capernaum was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or award which is one of the most prestigious awards in the festival. The film also took home the Jury Prize at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

3. She Made Cannes History

Also during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki made history in a different way for being the first ever female Arab to win a major prize at the festival. Since she won the prestigious Jury Prize.

Not only that, by collecting the third place prize, Nadine became the second-ever Arab director to win an award at the world-class festival that showcases all types of international movies and documentaries.

Also, she is the second female Arab to compete for the coveted first prize, the Palme d’Or.

4. She is a Golden Globe Pioneer

Nadine Labaki is not only the first Arab woman to be nominated for an Oscar. She is also the first Arab woman to be nominated for a Goden Globe, also for best motion picture in a Foreign Language category.

Labaki’s film Capernaum collected A LOT of other awards since its premiere; some of which are the Stockholm International Film Festival, the Melbourne International Film Festival, and the Qatari Ajyal Film Festival.

5. She breaks boundaries, gracefully

Last but not least, is the mere nature of what she does! Lebanese director, screenwriter, and actor Nadine Antoine Labaki is known worldwide for tearing down norms and stereotypes.

In her movies, she tackles issues that have been known as taboo and artistically sheds light on what’s been in the dark, such as religion, war, women’s role in society, and the different challenges that the Lebanese unprivileged people undergo in their lives.

From her first movie Caramel -which was also a global success- to her latest masterpiece Capernaum, Labaki has been making history in so many more ways than just winning awards. In a short, she said what no one said before, so everyone had to listen! The award is nothing but the result.

These are just a few of hundreds more reasons why every Arab woman should be beaming with pride of this incredible woman who is breaking-open so many doors for all of us.

It takes one person to prove so all could follow, and Labaki beautifully proved that there is no star too high for an intelligent powerful Arab woman to reach.