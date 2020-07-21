Okay, so you want to cry. Sometimes, there’s just nothing better than a really good cry with a steady tissue box right by your side and we get that.

Tito

When it comes to movies that punch us in the gut, we usually don’t associate them with an Ahmed El-Sakka lead but Tito is an exception.

A lot of us were really young when it came out, so we’ve internalized all the good old-fashioned trauma and literal horror so, trust us, you’ll be crying from muscle memory alone.

La Tas2alny Man Ana

Yes, some scenes in this movie might be a little over the top (it was the eighties) but all in all, if you let yourself really get in touch with the movie, you’ll be crying rivers at everyone’s stories. Especially Shadia’s — wow. Talk about tragedy and injustice!

El-Torbeeny

If you faintly remember this film, like we all do, you’ll remember how certain movie channels liked to play the movie’s main song with every little heartbreaking scene (and those were about 80% of the movie) all the time.

At this point, if you want to cry, you may just listen to the song and let it do the trick by itself. If you want to sob, though, watch the full movie.

Sa3a w Nos

There’s nothing that tugs on your heart like a movie full of heartbreaking, way too realistic stories, is there? Yeah, sure, the last few scenes of this movie take it to a Final Destination kind of realm but the tragic factor is still the same.

And, yes, before you ask. We’ve all cried when we heard the Karima Mokhtar story line and we’ll cry again.

El-Baree2

We don’t really have to say much about this movie or its story-lines or characters because we know you all know what we mean when we say it will step on your heart, obliterate it, and you’ll be left in a puddle of your own tears.

If you haven’t seen it yet, go do so and you’ll see we’re not exaggerating.

E7na Betoo3 El-Autobees

Every scene in this movie is a slap in the face and yet, with its sheer realism and casual throwaway lines, it’s one of the movies that will definitely incite a highly emotional reaction out of you. There will be tears.

El-7aya Montaha El-Laza

With the way this movie was going, with broken relationships everywhere, cheating, and some blatant suicidal intentions from some characters, well, you must have seen it coming on a list about tearjerkers. Get some tissues for that ending.

Special TV Show Mention: Sarah

No, you might want to say once you read this entry, Sarah was a funny show. It had its dramatic moments, sure, but Sarah wasn’t entirely tragic.

Well, here’s the thing. Sarah mentally became a kid again because of her destroyed family, wakes up and falls in love with her doctor (and he reciprocates because being with a woman with the mind of a six-year old isn’t predatory at all).

And then, she has to deal with her evil brother and other horrible people when she runs away — it’s an entire mess. And not to mention that she relapses into a coma in the finale, again.

Get ready to ugly-cry your heart out!