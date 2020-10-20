You’ve probably seen the posters circulating the internet. You know the ones. They’re the posters that show about a quarter of Egypt’s A-listers and they’re hinting that whatever’s to come is going to be pretty spectacular.

Still not getting it? Well, we’d like to remind you. See, here’s one hint:

Yeah, and guess what? This isn’t half the cast. Yes, there’s more to the cast of Nemra 2 itself and much, much more to the concept story as well.

And since the anticipation is killing us and October 29 is still too far away, we’re discussing all of that right here!

The cast

So, as you’ve seen above, Nemra 2 has a pretty sick cast with names like Maged El-Kedwany, Arwa Gouda, Asser Yassin, Amr Youssef, and Eyad Nassar all participating.

But that’s not all. According to online cast photos, Nemra 2’s cast also includes Shereen Reda, Menna, Shalaby, Ahmed Malek, Ahmed El-Saadany, and last but definitely not least, Mona Zaki.

Sounds like a pretty full cast, doesn’t it? Now, try to imagine what this big cast can do with names like the ones present?

The fact that this Mona Zaki’s show comeback, too, can’t help but build our expectations to the extremes because, well, what else would we expect from an established cast of A-listers with possible surprise guests as well?

The show’s (potential) story

Okay, so what we know so far is only what we’ve gathered from the trailer and the couple of promos we’ve found online. And get this — the show is going to be a fast-paced and a-little-but-not-too gritty story about life, love, and choices.

Yeah. So you’ve probably gathered that last bit with it being called Nemra 2 (lit: Second Choice or Choice No. 2) and all, but through the mini-videos posted online, it’s clear that these choices won’t be limited to just choices between people.

It might go into detail about choices between traits or between two things a character desperately needs, too.

Add to that the fact that the characters in the trailer seem to be mourning missed opportunities and loved ones and you’ve got yourself a story this separate-episode connected-storyline show can do wonders with.

Are our expectations too high?

Okay, so here’s the thing. There’s a lot that we expect from this show and, sure, this might just be a one-way ticket to disappointment.

But as we’ve seen recently, our show narratives are only becoming deeper and more intricate by the season so at this point, our expectations are only rightful.

With the cast and the fact that we’ve got plenty of writers and directors, each with their own take, we sure do have something special in the making…and at least, we tried, right?

So, what do you think? Will Nemra 2 revamp our storytelling?