Together the Art of Coffee and the Magic of Cinema

El Gouna, Egypt – [DATE] – Returning as an official sponsor of El Gouna Film Festival for a second consecutive year, Nespresso once again brings coffee, culture and creativity together at one of the region’s most celebrated cultural events.

At the heart of the Festival Plaza, the Nespresso space invites festival-goers to pause, connect and discover coffee through the playful spirit of cinema and storytelling.

The Nespresso Coffee Bar takes centre stage with a curated menu of signature creations, including refreshing iced coffee recipes made for El Gouna’s vibrant energy. Between screenings, ahead of an evening event or simply in search of a delicious pause, guests can enjoy exceptional coffee in an inviting setting.