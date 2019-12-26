Ranked 43rd among 164 countries facing water scarcity, Egypt is considered as one of the most water-stressed countries in the world.

Naturally this danger meant that all public and private sectors started being more natural-resources-aware and searching for sustainable means for managing water consumption, stressing on the importance of promoting water-saving strategies.

Nestlé and the AWS certificate

An important certificate, the Alliance for Water Stewardship AWS certification has been awarded to Nestlé Waters Egypt, making it the first Egyptian facility to get the accreditation.

The Egyptian facility won’t be the last to join this development too. Nestlé Waters has 25 certified sites around the world and aims to have all their facilities accredited by the AWS by the year 2025.

During the certificate registration, the Egypt-based company had to abide by the AWS criteria of 5 pillars, which include: good water governance, providing good water quality, offering safe water sanitation and hygiene, ensuring sustainability of neighboring water-related areas, and using water in a more sustainable manner.

To make sure they met all the criteria discussed above, Nestlé received several audits from the AWS which included inspecting the site, interviewing staff, imposing corrective measures, and following up on their implementation.

This process lasted about a year and a half in addition to the education of the work force and raising awareness among the neighboring areas on sustainable consumption.

After all of this, Nestlé Waters Egypt finally attained the AWS and can now further engage with local communities to secure the sustainability of the local water resources where they operate, becoming the pioneers in water sustainability. The AWS will also help Nestlé Waters Egypt to become the first to implement the UN’s SDGs goals by 2030.

More on the AWS certification

A global membership-based collaboration, the Alliance for Water Stewardship aims to unite organizations behind its mission: leading a global network that promotes responsible use of freshwater that is socially and economically beneficial as well as environmentally sustainable.

The AWS standard recognizes and rewards all good stewardship executions because in its vision, water users and managers are responsible water stewards who protect and enhance freshwater resources.

A greater step to better water management!