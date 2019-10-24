Nestle Egypt Celebrates International Chef Day with the Egyptian Chefs Association

Did you know that kids that help out in the kitchen grow up to eat healthier food than children who don’t?

Yes! That’s correct!

In celebration of International Chef Day Nestle Egypt teamed up with the Egyptian Chefs Association to hold an event under “How Healthy Food Works”.

On this internationally celebrated day by thousands of chefs worldwide, Nestlé Egypt collaborated with Reaya and Wataneya Society Foundations to bring 40 children, some of which suffer hearing and speaking disabilities to educate them about the importance of healthy eating.

As a warm-up, all children were taken on a tour around Makkar Farm and they learned about the farming process of selected fruits and vegetables. After the tour, they attended a workshop where they learned about the impact of different foods on their bodies and their functions.

WAIT, the fun is not over!

To add more excitement and fun to the day, all 40 children were able to cook a 3 course, healthy meal all by themselves. According to Nestlé’s experts, encourage your children to help you out more in the kitchen if you want to ensure they are more selective when choosing the foods they consume.