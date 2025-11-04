A desperate plan, a family ransom, and a comedy of errors like no other. The Fakenapping premieres December 11th, exclusively on Netflix

Netflix is set to release its upcoming Saudi film The Fakenapping – a wild and funny film about bad luck, worse decisions, and the absurd things people do when they’re out of options.

In focus is Sattam (Mohammed AlDokhei) – a failed entrepreneur and struggling father who hatches a ridiculous plan to repay his debts: by kidnapping his own father. But when his equally hopeless friends get involved and a loan shark starts closing in, the plan quickly unravels into a storm of bad timing, bigger lies, and even worse decisions.