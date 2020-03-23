Do you know how a movie is always more fun to watch with friends? Well, a quarantine might get in the way of that. But no problem, Netflix has finally launched its “Netflix Party” feature to our rescue. Want to know what it is, how to use it and what its disadvantages are? Keep reading!

Now what is a “Netflix Party” exactly, you might wonder?

Netflix Party (NP) is a Google Chrome extension that you download and that allows you to create a virtual party room with friends; streaming anything on Netflix.

Yes, you can open a “Friends” episode for example, send the NP link to your besties and stream it together with a live chatroom window!

You can choose who’s in control of the party and that person can stop, playback, fast-forward anytime and you will all get it. Fun, right?

Or, you can leave it for everyone to control. However, we wouldn’t really recommend it if you’re more than two, talk about the hassle!

How to create a session?

Alright, so you easily download the extension from Google. Then, open Netflix on the show or movie you’d like to watch, create a session by pressing the NP tool at the upper right hand corner and Voila!

Downsides?

Honestly, the whole feature is fun and all but it’s quite flawed. For starters, 70% it’s likely to crash. Also, a session will end once the movie or the episode is done and for another session, you’ll have to repeat all the steps. Bummer, huh?

Finally, it’s not that big of a problem but the fact that the chat names are not customizable kind of bugs us!

Anyhow, we think most of these problems will be solved once the feature gets more intact and attracts more attention. So, fingers crossed. If you haven’t tried it yet, we highly recommend it, definitely worth a shot!