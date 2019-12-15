You may wonder why listen to new Christmas songs when we could spend most of December jamming to Frank Sinatra’s White Christmas or Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You.

But when the new songs include artists like Michael Bublé, Jessy J and John Legend, you will for sure want to update that playlist of yours. The guests of your Christmas Eve dinner will definitely be thankful!

Bruno Mars- White Christmas

Although this is only a cover, Bruno Mar’s version of White Christmas is nearly as perfect as Frank Sinatra’s. How knew the man who sings Uptown Funk could bring us Christmas joy?

Charlie Puth- Mistletoe

“I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday, but I can’t stop starin’ at your face,

I should be playin’ in the winter snow, but I’ma be under the mistletoe”

Yeah, you’ve heard it before. Justin Bieber was the original singer of Mistletoe, but Charlie Puth is just a better match!

Sufjan Stevens- Lonely Man of Winter

You may have heard of Sufjan Stevens, but you probably didn’t know that he made about 100 Christmas songs. The most known is Lonely Man of Winter, but if you try playing his songs in a loop it will feel a lot like Christmas in no time!

Billie Eilish- Come Out and Play

Who knew Billie Eilish makes holiday songs? Well, of course she gave it a little upbeat twist but it’s still worth listening to.

Sia- Old Santa Claus

“Babe, I woke up and I watched the snow fall from my sky

Babe, I woke up and I felt a tear slip from my eye

Babe, I woke up and I wished for just another night!”

Crying over her long last love on Christmas? You know Sia wouldn’t miss that chance.

John Legend- What Christmas Means To Me

So, John Legend apparently sings for something else other than Chrissy Teigen. We played his full holiday album but, to be honest, What Christmas Means To Me is the best!

Ariana Grande- Santa Tell Me

“Santa tell me if you’re really there

Don’t make me fall in love again

If he won’t be here next year

Santa tell me if he really cares…”

This is actually a nice song that was also written by Grande!

Play this modern list of our handpicked Christmas songs on a loop, and you will not need that old list of yours no more.