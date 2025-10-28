Cairo, October 28, 2025 – Belda, the first and largest services platform in Egypt operating as a digital marketplace that aggregates and delivers trusted service providers in Egypt, announced a strategic partnership with Al Diwan Real Estate Development, a leading real estate development company in Egypt, and the owner of Villar residential and touristic projects. This partnership represents a qualitative leap for the integrated services sector in upscale residential communities, contributing to shaping new dimensions for the real estate and service sectors in Egypt. Belda Platform offers more than 50 diverse services according to the highest standards of quality and trust across all service fields, including but not limited to: home care services, home appliance and air conditioning maintenance, carpentry and aluminium work, cleaning services, pet care, legal consulting, car maintenance, washing and rescue services, glass and shutter services, pest control, finishing, decoration and painting, and services for companies, commercial offices, and residential complexes.