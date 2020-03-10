You know how you’re bored and you’re looking for a new show to watch and then spend hours searching to no avail and then just go to bed? Well, you’ll probably be glad to know that this doesn’t have to be a thing anymore.

See, we’ve spent hours scouring the internet for the best of the best new TV shows for your viewing pleasure! So, if you’re still struggling to find binge-watch material, this article is where you need to go.

Hunters

Have you ever wanted to see Al Pacino hunting down Nazis? If so, this show is the right one for you! It doesn’t just end at that, though.

This 1977-set show also includes an insanely gripping band of Nazi-hunters, cue the name, one of whom is Logan Lerman in his post-Perks of Being A Wallflower comeback. Trust us when we say you’ll want to finish it in under 24 hours.

High Fidelity

High Fidelity is a show with a good plot and a better soundtrack. Honestly, with regularly drama-filled twenty minute-episodes, you’ll be left on your toes until you wrap your viewing party.

His Dark Materials

This one is for the Game of Thrones lovers, really. If you’ve been dying for something British, full of conspiracy, fantasy, and all that good stuff, you’ll be happy to know His Dark Materials (also based on a best-selling book series) is waiting in the wings.

The show goes deep into morality, politics, religion, and everything under the sun in a deeply entertaining, mesmerizing manner, too, so you know you’ll be in for a treat.

Servant

Do you miss Harry Potter’s Ron Weasely? Because Rupert Grint is now starring in a hit TV series from M. Nigh Shyamalan (director of The Sixth Sense, Split)!

One of the most-viewed psychological horror TV series, Servant is about a family dealing with grief, a (possibly possessed) creepy doll, and, yes, it all ties up brilliantly.

Nora from Queens

If you miss having that ol’ good New York sitcom flavor in your life, Nora From Queens will fill that gnawing sitcom hole nicely.

With a quirky cast of neighbors, friends, and family members, this show is easily one of the most relatable yet entertaining sitcoms that have been out in a long time.

The Outsider

Another year, another Stephen King adaptation. The Outsider is a new take on an old horror classic and the fact that it’s been in the making for years now is a testament to the quality of the show. Beware, though, it gets graphic.

And keep an eye on these!

Kingdom (Season 2) – coming March 13th

Okay, so technically this is a season 2 alert, but Kingdom is way too good of a show for you to miss. To keep it short, simple, and spoiler-free, Kingdom is a Korean show about zombies in Ancient Korea, so trust us, it’s never boring or tedious.

Little Fires Everywhere – coming March 18th

An anticipated adaptation of a successful best-selling book, Little Fires Everywhere dives deep into trauma, kids in high school, moms of said kids in high school and (possible) murder.

The English Game – coming March 20th

If you love football or history or both, you’re in for a treat. The English Game is all about the origins of the beautiful game and how the English perfected its rules and made it a popular sport.

Deadwater Fell – coming April 6th

A show about a tragedy brought by an abrupt fire, Deadwater Fell goes deep into the mysterious as we learn that there’s more than what meets the eye with this tragedy. From what we’ve heard, the dysfunctional investigation saga is worth the wait.

Happy binge-watching!