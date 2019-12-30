A new calendar year could mean a fresh start and a fresh batch of decisions to start over and find the better version of you in 2020.

Not sure what you wish for the new year? We’ll tell you all about the New Year’s resolutions you need to make based on your zodiac sign!

Capricorn: Learn to loosen up

Capricorns are known to be somewhat of workaholics. Your ‘all work and no play’ attitude usually makes you miss out on a lot of fun opportunities and lose the free spirits in your circles.

But for New Year’s, you’ll be looking to have some fun and once you do, it will grow on you and you will want more. So, make it your New Year’s resolution!

Scorpio: Start forgiving

Scorpios are naturally alluring and mysterious. One sure thing about you Scorpios is that you’re hotheaded and stubborn. That costs you a lot of friends and loved ones. If you learn to forgive and let go, you’ll have the best of both worlds.

Sagittarius: Grounding yourself

If Sags are anything, they are optimistic. This trait is a double-edged weapon though. While they are always occupied with new projects and relationships, they tend to abandon them in no time. Ground yourselves Sags!

Geminis: Being determined

Gemini’s symbol is twins, which stands for duality. You are always torn between double options, opinions and decisions. Your New Year’s wish should be being more decisive on what your heart truly tells you.

Cancer: Putting your feet down

With Cancers, their emotions are always their drive. This always causes them a lot of disappointments when their loved ones don’t meet their expectations. You should be seeking more strength in the new year.

Leos: Listening

Leos are famed for loving to be the center of attention. At all times. At all costs. Lending people a hearing ear from time to time may be just the way to solve all your problems.

Virgo: Chill more

Virgos are true perfectionists. They put a lot of thought and consideration into every little thing they do; that’s why they are always drained. If you manage to find the right balance, your life will turn around.

Libra: Learn to say “no”

Libras have the reputation of being people pleasers. While this is not necessarily a bad thing, it could leave so little time for you. For the new year, learn to use the “no” card more often!

Taurus: Get smart

Taurus sign is always eager to learn and spares no dime in their journey of self-discovery and self- pampering. However, slowing down could come in handy for the new year. In relationships, money and everything else!

Aquarius: Start over

Don’t be trapped in the past. Find your own rhythm and don’t let other people’s opinions of you stop you from going after your hopes and dreams.

Pisces: Do the effort

Pisces are creative and too dreamy. They are great qualities in Pisces but that’s it. They are not the “doers” kind of people. Push yourself a bit harder this new year and you’ll have the best of both worlds!

So, take a deep and long look into your soul and think about those resolutions. You still have some time!