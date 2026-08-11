Orascom Construction is proud to announce that it has awarded full scholarships to three outstanding Egyptian students under the Onsi Sawiris Scholarship Program. The students will pursue undergraduate degrees at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago. This year marks the 26th consecutive cycle of the Onsi Sawiris Scholarship Program. Since its launch in 2000, and in partnership with the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, the program has awarded 105 scholarships to Egyptian students.