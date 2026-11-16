As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the visitor experience at the Giza Pyramids and support Egyptian brands, Orascom Pyramids Entertainment (OPE) is launching the “Orascom Pyramids Initiative to Support Egyptian Brands.” The initiative aims to showcase locally made products and introduce them to Egyptian and international visitors through a curated selection of Egyptian products offered as welcome gifts to guests participating in the Private Tour experience at the Giza Pyramids.

The initiative reflects OPE’s vision of enhancing the Private Tour experience by adding distinctive and personalized touches for visitors, while providing Egyptian brands with an opportunity to showcase their products and reach a diverse international audience at one of the world’s most iconic archaeological and tourism destinations.