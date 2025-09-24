As part of its deep-rooted commitment to the community, Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, has signed a protocol agreement with Misr El Kheir Foundation to enhance living conditions and directly improve the quality of life for individuals in need, under the initiative of “Joy, Furnishing Every Home.”

Through this initiative, Oriental Weavers donated high-quality carpets to support communities in need across Egypt, with a value of EGP 10 million.