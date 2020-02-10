Are you ready for a glamour ride? The 2020 Academy Awards took place last night and we can’t hype this enough.

The biggest red carpet of them all brought everything we could ever wish for. Beauty, elegance, grace, and madness, too.

Without any further ado, let’s go through the best dressed Hollywood celebrities for the night!

Scarlett Johansson

This one’s probably the most lavish look of them all. The “Jojo Rabbit” star stole the camera lights with an Oscar De La Renta silk gown. The silver silhouette complimented her complexion as well as her figure!

Renée Zellweger

The Judy star looked like a million dollars in an Armani one shoulder dress that gave off Greek goddess vibes. Although she doesn’t do red carpets a lot, she definitely masters her look when she does!

Penelope Cruz

Does she look 10 years younger or is it just us? Cruz looked dashing in Channel and apparently she takes her “Channel Chic” phrase really seriously!

Charlize Theron

The Bombshell star looked like a vision in Dior and we’re here for it. And although we can claim that the cut is slightly outdated, Theron owned the peplum top black dress just fine. The diamond extravaganza was a great match too!

Brie Larson

And the eye-popping dress goes to? Brie Larson for sure. The Marvel actress walked down the red carpet in a caped nude dress and our hearts skipped a beat. An excellent choice for everything!

America Ferrera

Ugly Betty is no longer ugly, you guys. America flaunted her baby bomb in a beautiful maroon gown that got everyone talking. Like seriously, who looks this good in their third trimester?

So, here are our top picks for the 2020 Awards. Which one’s your favorite look?