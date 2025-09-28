Timeless Elegance Begins with Simple Details

In fashion, as in life, simplicity is often misunderstood. Many believe it is synonymous with austerity or lack of imagination, but to me simplicity is not about what is missing, it is about what is essential. True elegance does not scream; it whispers. It does not overwhelm the senses; it refines them. When I design, I always return to this principle: to create something that feels inevitable, as if it could not have been otherwise. Just as a perfectly composed melody requires no excess notes, a refined garment does not demand unnecessary decoration. Each line, each stitch, each choice of fabric must serve a purpose.