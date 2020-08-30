When it comes to dairy, we’re definitely not short on brands. Dairy products are pretty much essential in any meal. If you’re not taking them in their milk, cheese, or yogurt form; they’ll appear in your pasta or pizza and more.

Honestly, we just love our dairy products and we felt the need to share with you guys some of the new-ish brands taking over the market now. So, here are 4 of our top favorite dairy brands and why we love them!

The Milkman

This one’s our top favorite right now. The Milkman recently hit the market and already caught the attention of many loyal dairy fans. It’s fresh out of the farm, they got all kinds of milk and we can’t get over the eye-pleasing vintage packaging!

Fuel

We honestly live for their coconut and cashew milk. And, if you’re on a non-dairy diet but still love your milk, make sure to check out Fuel’s non-dairy milk now. But aside from milk, we love their fresh juice blends, too!

Fitsoy

If you’re a vegan or if you’re just really into soy milk, you need to know about Fitsoy. Just order your preferred size, sugar or no sugar and take a look at the shakes too!

Lychee

Did you guys know your go-to refreshments place now makes fresh pasteurized milk too? It’s been a while since they announced that but it came to our attention that not many are aware of it yet. We just love to be the bearers of good news!