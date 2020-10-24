On the red carpet, some pose for the camera alone but many also couple up for the crowds. A moment that we can only call our favorite, seeing our beloved stars strutting and looking their best with their significant other close by. On that note, here are 6 of our favorite El Gouna 2020 power-couples!

Ahmed El Sakka & Maha El Sagheer

This is a classic celebrity love story, but definitely a new one to the red-carpet. But let’s not dwell on the past, Ahmed El Sakka and Maha El Sagheer looked like absolute sweethearts last night!

Kinda Alloush & Amr Youssef

We call them “The Dreamy Couple”, don’t you all agree? They love keeping a low-profile, so it’s always exciting to get a glimpse of those two lovebirds!

Ola Roshdy & Ahmed Dawood

Mr. and Mrs. Cool were looking ultra hot on last night’s red carpet, right? And Ola oh Ola, rocking her natural curls is such a MOOD! Can’t help but love those effortless two.

Kenzy Abdallah & Asser Yassin

Yes that’s right, Asser Yassin’s family will definitely land on all our lists from last night. We mean, an adorable wife who looked like a Greek Goddess and two lovely boys. Asser is wining in life!

Passant Shawky & Mohamed Farrag

Speaking of power-couples, Mohamed Farrag holding hands with Passant Shawki on red carpets is always something to behold. They give such a vibe those two!

Rogina & Ashraf Zaki

A power couples list won’t be complete without the duo that is Rogina and Ashraf Zaki. They channel such wisdom and maturity while keeping things young and cool. Bravo!

Which couple did you guys find the cutest?