On the red carpet, some pose for the camera alone but many also couple up for the crowds. A moment that we can only call our favorite, seeing our beloved stars strutting and looking their best with their significant other close by. On that note, here are 6 of our favorite El Gouna 2020 power-couples!
Ahmed El Sakka & Maha El Sagheer
This is a classic celebrity love story, but definitely a new one to the red-carpet. But let’s not dwell on the past, Ahmed El Sakka and Maha El Sagheer looked like absolute sweethearts last night!
Kinda Alloush & Amr Youssef
We call them “The Dreamy Couple”, don’t you all agree? They love keeping a low-profile, so it’s always exciting to get a glimpse of those two lovebirds!
Ola Roshdy & Ahmed Dawood
Mr. and Mrs. Cool were looking ultra hot on last night’s red carpet, right? And Ola oh Ola, rocking her natural curls is such a MOOD! Can’t help but love those effortless two.
Kenzy Abdallah & Asser Yassin
Yes that’s right, Asser Yassin’s family will definitely land on all our lists from last night. We mean, an adorable wife who looked like a Greek Goddess and two lovely boys. Asser is wining in life!
Passant Shawky & Mohamed Farrag
Speaking of power-couples, Mohamed Farrag holding hands with Passant Shawki on red carpets is always something to behold. They give such a vibe those two!
Rogina & Ashraf Zaki
A power couples list won’t be complete without the duo that is Rogina and Ashraf Zaki. They channel such wisdom and maturity while keeping things young and cool. Bravo!