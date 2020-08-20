Our Late-2000's Crushes: Where Are They Now?

The 2000’s was certainly a time to be alive, especially toward their end. But we’re not exactly sure if we’d like to go back to that time.

The fashions of the time were different and social media was barely a thing and yes, meme-formats of the Asa7aby-style were seen as the height of comedy.

As weird (boy, what an understatement) as that time was, though, we can’t help but think about it sometimes. About all the changes and all the people we used to love seeing on our TVs back then for very personal, specific reasons (hint: a crush).

And speaking of those, have you ever wondered just what are they doing now? Well, we did so we’re telling you everything we’d found out so far!

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder from Vampire Diaries

Then: You can partially blame the vampire craze back then, but let’s be honest. We all know there were two reasons Vampire Diaries got that big. Stefan and Damon.

Now: So what are these two heartthrobs up to now? Well, Paul is focusing more on directing and producing and recently starred in Defending Jacob with Chris Evans. As for Ian, well, he’d most recently played a vampire hunter (the irony) on V Wars…oh, and he’s married to Rosalie from Twilight!

Ahmed Malek during the M3 Sabq El-Esrar era

Then: Just around the borders of the late-2000’s-early-2010’s, Egypt started to collectively take note of Ahmed Malek. It’d started right after he’d gotten that big role in M3 Sabq El-Esrar and it has not stopped since.

Now: Time truly flies, doesn’t it? And in the little time that passed since M3 Sabq El-Esrar, Ahmed Malek did many projects you’ve surely heard of. His most recent is Ras El-Sana and the Australian film, The Furnace.

Taylor Lautner from Twilight

Then: So yeah, remember that vampire craze we mentioned above? There was a good chance it skyrocketed until it became what it was because of Taylor Lautner, AKA Jacob from Twilight.

Now: Though it seems like Taylor had disappeared after the Twilight series, he really hadn’t gone anywhere. He’d had part in Scream Queens and Cuckoo as recently as 2018.

The entire cast of Awqat Faragh

Then: Towards the end of the 2000’s, we were all hit by the aftereffects of the wave that was Awqat Faragh, which (at that point) seemed entirely too realistic and graphic for Egyptian audiences. Needless to say, we loved it and we loved the cast…especially since they were kind of cute.

Now: Fast forward a few years, we now have better camera quality and the Awqat Faragh boys have been keeping booked and busy with projects like El-Ghasala (Ahmed Hatem), Mamlaket Iblees (Karim Kassem), and El-Amar A5er El-Donia (Amr Abed).

Zac Efron from High School Musical

Then: We all remember the High School Musical movies in some shape or form. If you weren’t singing along, you were at least a little aware of their presence. And if you were, then you were extremely aware of Zac Efron.

Now: So what’s Zac doing now? Well, his latest projects included him starring as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (yes, full title) and a docuseries called Down to Earth. Apparently, he’d also gotten over some body appearance hangups, so good for him!

Mohamed Kilany

Then: Catching us all off guard, Mohamed Kilany blazed through the late 2000’s with hit songs and albums as well as a few cameos. And then a fairly long hiatus started until he was back again!

Now: More of an actor than a singer now, Mohamed Kilany is living his best life after killing as Nabil on Wanoos (we suspect it’s the working-with-El-Fakharany effect). Most recently, he had roles in El-Nehaya and the El-Anesa Farah.

Tamer Hosny during the Omar w Salma era

Then: Before you say it, the Omar w Salma trilogy lasted well into the late 2000’s but honestly, Tamer Hosny has been something of a heartthrob even before then. And yes, one in every four people you know was a Tamer Girl at one point.

Now: Well, it’s more or less the same, isn’t it? The only difference is Tamer Hosny has been focusing more on the albums and less on the acting. And he’d closed the lid on Omar w Salma for good…we hope.

