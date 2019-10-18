If you and your friends happen to be bored with your regular hanging out spots for the weekend, or if you’re an aspiring musician wanting to experiment your tunes before taking that big career step, we’ve got you in mind!

Most recording studios now offer the option of renting a fully equipped studio for your casual jamming time and with a reasonable price. Here are 6 of the best places where you can do that!

Wave Studio, Dokki

Located in Dokki, Wave Studio is actually a music label that also offers a professional space for jamming, recording and mixing. If you’re lucky they could make you a demo!

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/StudioWave.Eldokki/about/?ref=page_internal

Room Art Space, Garden City

Room Art Space is definitely one of our favorite hanging out spots in Garden City. Who wouldn’t love it? It’s cozy, cheap and has a weekly fixed karaoke night!

Since the place is equipped with all the instruments you could possibly need, you could book a private jamming session for your next outing.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/roomartspace/

Elbet Alwan, Zamalek

Care for a jamming session in a place full of colors, antiques and pop culture? Zamalek’s Elbet Alwan is the spot. Although you can’t really get the full post-recording process there, you’ll have one of the best spots for music jamming at your hands.

Don’t miss out on their events where they bring Cairo’s best indie bands!

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009775243668

7 Karaoke, Maadi

Maadi hosts the largest number of jamming spots all over Cairo. We picked only the best for you. Originally an authentic Chinese restaurant that now also offers the option of booking your private session at 7 karaoke and bring out the rock star in you!

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/chinesektv/

Live Studio, Nasr City

Live Studio is the place to visit when you’re looking for professionalism. They offer everything you’ll ever need and more; from spacious HD recording rooms to high end mixing equipment. Watch the many samples they upload on their Facebook page to make sure you’ll be putting your money to good use!

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Live.Studio.HD/

ArtMania Center, 6th October City

This place in 6th October City’s Galleria 40 Mall is the place to go to when you want to delve deep into actually learning music. Guitar lessons, drums, violin..you name it!

Aside from the classes, their jamming studio is sound proof and equipped with drums, a sound system, microphones, guitars, amplifiers and a bass amplifier. Still in doubt?

Happy jamming everyone!