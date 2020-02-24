Today is pancake day, but we feel that pancakes are for every day. If you can’t master the art of pancakes at home, we bring you the best places that offer them here in Cairo!

Pancakes

We recently discovered this new gem in 6 October that instantly became our go-to place whenever we’re craving pancakes. It’s specialized in pancakes and Spanish Churros and they are just divine!

Auntie Loulou

Did you know that the coziest place in Zamalek also makes killer pancakes? They offer great portions, fresh ingredients and a side of 3 different sauces with your pancakes. The affordable prices are also a plus!

Olivo

Despite being a pizzeria, Olivo apparently has a great pancake selection too. Another reason that will keep us motivated to visit one of their multiple branches in Zamalek, Katameya Heights and Sheikh Zayed!

Cuts & Nuts

Although this place hasn’t been around for too long, it definitely left its mark. With branches in 6 October and Zamalek, we can now enjoy their never-ending pancake creations!

Marlyn’s

In the mood for some classy French breakfast that includes fluffy pancakes? Marlyn’s Heliopolis is the answer. They are a little pricey compared to other places but are totally worth it!

Don’t wait-up, gather your squad and enjoy a pancake outing in one of these amazing places. And if you want to recommend a different place, let us know!