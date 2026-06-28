Cairo, Egypt — In a new step toward supporting and advancing technical education in Egypt, The Ministry of Education and Technical Education, RATP Dev Mobility Cairo, and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) signed a preliminary cooperation agreement to establish a new Applied Technology School in Badr City. The preliminary agreement was signed by H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdel Latif, Minister of Education and Technical Education; Mrs. Véronique Vouland Aneini, Executive Director of Countries at Agence Française de Développement (AFD); and Eng. Wadii Bouchiha, Chief Executive Officer of RATP Dev Mobility Cairo.