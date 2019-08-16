Passing The Microsoft MCSA 70-744 Exam – Securing Windows Server 2016: With cybersecurity threats to counter and networking skills to master, demand for those with the right skillset is high.

Business systems are faced with new security challenges by the day. As technology advances, security threats keep advancing, too. This has brought about the need to constantly train people who can use their knowledge to deal with these threats. Microsoft 70-744 Windows Server course and exam are designed to equip learners with the skills necessary to counter the cybersecurity attacks.

Individuals who pass this exam attain professional certification in MCSA Securing Windows Server 2016. The exam tests learners in a number of system security aspects such as identifying security threats to systems and neutralizing them, securing network systems through the use of Advanced Threat Analysis in windows server 2016 and using firewalls and encryption to protect data files.

Exam Objectives

This exam tests the learners in the following areas:

Implementing Server Hardening Solutions (25-30%)



Securing a Virtualization Infrastructure (5-10%)



Securing a Network Infrastructure (10-15%)



Managing Privileged Identities(25-30)



Implementing Threat Detection Solutions(15-20%)



Implementing Workload-Specific Security Solutions (5-10%)



Target Audience

Certified MCSA individuals who wish to attain a certification in MCSA Windows Server 2016



IT professionals



Prerequisites

Two years of experience in IT



Passing the MCSA Windows Server 2016 exams and obtaining the certification



Practical knowledge of networking fundamentals (TCP/IP, User Datagram Protocol(UDP), and Domain Name System (DNS))



Basic networking skills



The MCSA Windows Server 2016 certification is preceded by MCSA Windows Server 2012 certification. To qualify for the 70-744 exams, learners are expected to have sat for and passed the following exams: 70-410, 70-411 and 70-742. These exams lead to the award of MCSA Window Server 2012 certification, a prerequisite for the 70-744 exam.

Why become MCSA Windows Server 2016 certified?

Provision of Security Solutions



Interconnecting systems pose a great security risk to these systems. That is why it is important to put in place proper measures that would help in mitigating these threats. MCSA Windows Server 2016 certification exams equip individuals with the knowledge required to offer these solutions to businesses, thereby helping them to run effectively.

Skilled Professional



Considering that Microsoft certifications are layered with one building upon the previous one, anyone who has gone through this process becomes very skilled and knowledgeable. MCSA Windows Server 2016 is built upon the 70-7410, 70-411 and 70-412 courses and exams, making you the most qualified professional. This qualification gives you an advantage when it comes to being hired and also provides you with the skill necessary to take care of any networking system threats.

High Remuneration



MCSA is an expert level certification that attracts good salaries. As a certified professional in MCSA Windows Server 2016, you are considered a highly skilled person. Hiring managers are looking to hire people with this certification for their skills. Skills that are in high demand attract better pay compared to other skills.

The MCSA Windows Server 2016 certification is one of the most popular. This is because the course and exams are very comprehensive and cover all aspects of the Windows Server 2016 systems security requirements. Individuals who sit for and pass these exams become all-rounded professionals making them the most sought after in the market today.

How to pass your MCSA 70-744 exam

Any exam calls for proper preparation. To pass this exam, make sure you study thoroughly and use all available online resources to help you understand what the exam is all about. Being a member of an online forum will also go a long way in helping you to prepare for your exam.

Exam Format

Duration: 2 hours



40-60 questions



Multiple-choice multiple answers



Multiple-choice single answer



Case Studies



Drag and drop



Exam Registration: Pearson VUE

Want to pass the MCSA Windows Server 2016 exams? Here are great tips to help you pass them:

Find a certified trainer



Getting training from qualified individuals helps you go through the learning process without much difficulty. The courses are offered virtually through videos. They involve the use of virtual hands-on labs, training videos and practice tests. By the time you are through with the course training, you will be well-equipped and ready to pass your exams.

Look for Relevant Study and Exam Resources



There are books and practice tests found online that can help you prepare for the exams. The Exam Ref 70-744 Securing Windows Server 2016 book is a wonderful resource. This book guides you through the exam topics and offers you questions for practice. This will gauge your preparation for your official MCSA exam.

Join an Online Forum



Online forums are good places to get a little exposure to the nature of this exam. In these forums, IT professionals who have already passed this exam get to share their experiences in preparation for the MCSA exams. You can find relevant and useful information that would guide you in preparing for your exam.

My personal experience in passing the MCSA 70-744 exam

I sat for my MCSA Windows Server 2016exam last year and passed it. You can imagine all the preparations that went into this. Many days before the exam, I made it a habit to wake up earlier than usual just to make sure I used the study materials that I had.

I had bought this exam study guide called Exam Ref Microsoft 70-744 Windows Server 2016 and then downloaded the Evaluation version of 2016 RTM. The evaluation version is for testing the windows server 2016 and I needed it to help me get hands-on experience in testing security features of the 2016 windows server.

The exam day came and went and when the results came out, I was one delighted person. I had done well in my exams. Nothing feels as good as qualifying for certification in Windows Server 2016. I was so happy that I had finally aced the exam that almost gave me a headache a few days to sit for it. Nothing beats hard work and proper preparation. I’m now a certified MCSA Windows Server 2016 professional. My work is to offer solutions to businesses in as far as the security of their networking systems is concerned. I love my profession!

Training Courses for Microsoft Windows Server 2016

MCSA Windows Server 2016 Boot Camp- by Unitek Training



Windows Server 2016 Certification Prep Course- by Udemy



Are 70-744 exam dumps helpful?

Yes, these dumps from Microsoft MCSA 70-744 Practice Test are helpful. They are prepared in a way that they cover the expected exam areas. They are also updated as often as possible so that they remain relevant to the Windows Server 2016 course and exam. They are available online for download, some at a fee and others for free. They include practice test questions and answers. Some exams like DumpsLord 70-744 Prep exam come with Self Test Software. Other practice exam sources are Lead4pass Microsoft 70-744 dumps. You can make use of these practice test questions, along with the Microsoft official study guide, to help you gauge your preparedness for your exam.

Top web resources for Microsoft 70-744 exam preparation

Exam Ref 70-744 Securing Windows Server 2016 Official Guide



Microsoft Official Practice Test for Exam 70-744



Dealing with network security risks requires great skill. MCSA Windows Server 2016 70-744 course exam is very deliberate in testing learners skills and knowledge in relation to helping businesses run in a cost-effective manner. As a certified MCSA professional, you are tasked with securing enterprise systems from harm, say, in a private, cloud or an on-premises environment. This certification offers you a chance to either become a systems engineer, a systems administrator, and a windows server network administrator, among others