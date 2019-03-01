We’re pretty sure that almost every cinema lover has already seen the famous hit “A Star is Born”, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The hit movie took home an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow” on Sunday. Both Gaga and Cooper have put out an incredible – to say the least- performance of the song at the ceremony.

However, the said performance got people talking and gossiping about the possibility of Gaga and Cooper having a relationship. Well, that usually does happen with Co-Stars.

And we cannot say we’re surprised people are shipping them, because that’s what happens when you film a romantic movie and people love it. But the problem here is far from just shipping a movie couple.

People have taken this to a whole different level. At first, it was funny and it was totally normal to use the phrase “I ship Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper together”; because why not?

But as this escalates, especially after the Academy Awards performance; it’s honestly getting really ridiculous.

Why? Well for starters, the guy has a girlfriend and a child for God’s sake. What’s even worse is that ‘the shippers’ are already aware of this.

And despite that they still continue making comments about how the two stars should end up together. Also, they are not even joking anymore.

Nobody has thought about or even brought up Bradley’s Russian supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk into the conversation.

Other people are actually writing articles about the dilemma surrounding the whole situation, pointing out that there must be something going on between the pair indeed. Again, not even mentioning Shayk.

Let’s look at the bigger picture here. Why are people normalizing ‘cheating’ or leaving someone for another like it’s nothing? This is a global issue that gets more normalized every day.

This whole thing has to come to a close end. Just because they’re celebrities, doesn’t mean we have the right to invade their privacy and make up the most controversial rumors.

Although this is the price you pay for being a global superstar, people should for once let others be and put themselves in their shoes to see how it really is.

Some phrases like “dump Irina for Gaga” could be perceived as normal or even funny. Although we don’t know what happens behind the scenes, it’s still not okay and it might definitely be affecting a whole family in the process.

People literally tend to forgot that those are ACTORS, and they are paid to look in love in such films. The chemistry between the pair on and off screen is called “friendship”, nothing more. People are thinking too much into it, trying hard to make it happen somehow.

So, what do you guys think of this? We just feel that people should really start thinking before putting out stuff online that they think is not going to harm anyone, especially celebrities; because surprise surprise, they do harm them in the end!