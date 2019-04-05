On March 31st,25-year-old Egyptian dentist Mohamed Salah had a terrific train accident. The accident led to the amputation of his right arm and left foot. Salah was traveling from Cairo to El Gharbeya governorate.

It did not take long before Salah’s friends took it to twitter and asked for donations to help Salah receive the medical treatment he needs.

In just a few hours, Salah was a trending topic on Twitter with many users donating, and asking key figures to help Salah. Donations are available through bank transfers and Vodafone Cash.

We contacted one of the phone numbers listed in the Vodafone cash donation methods to know the full story, and subtly try to figure out the credibility of the situation.

The number belonged to one of his colleagues, Dr. Haggar Magdi, who helped us with the information.

After the accident, Salah was immediately transferred to El-Mahala Public Hospital – his birth city – then to a hospital in El-Mansoura, and now as we speak, Salah is staying at the accidents and burns building, El Qasr El Einy.

According to the medical reports as well as the words of his colleague Dr. Magdi, his condition is very critical. Additionally, there’s a very high possibility that his left hand will get amputated as well because of the shocks.

The Power of Social Media:

Obviously, the doctor’s future is at risk here for many reasons. First of all, he’s yet to be officially employed since he’s a fresh graduate from the Faculty of Dentistry, El-Mansoura University.

Moreover, right before the tragic event went down, the 25-year-old was on the wait for his official assignment; that’s according to his colleagues.

And as we speak, if his condition stays the way it is; he will have no hope in receiving any pensions or even being involved in any future administrative work.

Most importantly, in order to save his left hand – his only hope at actually working – from facing the same fate as the right one, a huge amount of money is reportedly needed since such necessary operations cannot be done in Egypt at the moment.

Therefore; Mohamed Salah’s family, friends, and colleagues are spreading the word on the internet trying to collect donations and calling for help.

They even initiated the hashtag:

#Support_Doctor_Mohamed_Salah started trending on Twitter so that more people would see and help. In addition to those who have already started reaching out to celebrities and mentioning them in their posts; such as Naguib Sawiris, Mohamed Heneidy, Amr Adib and more.

Furthermore, other than trying to save his left hand from amputation; Salah definitely needs artificial limbs, which will also cost greatly. Whether here or abroad.

Many people have quickly started responding to the hashtag and shared posts about the doctor everywhere, even those who have no idea who he is or what he does. And this is where the power of the internet really shows. It’s magic and this is how it should always be used!

We wish Salah a speedy recovery and we also hope he gets the help he needs! If you’re considering donating, please be cautious.