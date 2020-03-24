In light of the Coronavirus pandemic currently plaguing the world, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a press conference today to announce some new drastic steps to keep this pandemic at bay.
Citing that this decision was only delayed because of daily workers’ conditions, PM Madbouly declared a nationwide curfew starting tomorrow, March 25th, from 7 P.M. to 6 A.M. for all Egyptians; exempting only doctors and healthcare professionals.
This curfew doesn’t only include citizens. The PM also decreed that all major shops, outlets and malls will have their own curfew from 5 P.M. to 6 A.M. while all transportation lines, public and private, will shut down from 7 P.M. to 6 A.M. and will be fully suspended on weekends.
In addition to this, there will be a total shutdown of all cafes, restaurants, clubs and all entertainment centers, with schools and universities also continuing their suspension.
Places exempt from this two-week curfew are supermarkets and pharmacies outside of major shopping centers, and health offices registering births and deaths. Governmental offices will also be suspended during this two-week period and expired documents, such as a past-due national ID or driving licence, will be given special leeway during this period.