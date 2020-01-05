No one can deny we were all a tad disappointed when Abla Fahita’s CBC show got cancelled because of the lost opportunity for fresh takes and humor. The entertainment scene, however, gave us an interesting twist and announced a Netflix-produced Abla Fahita show, reviving the character once again.

This new revival made us wonder, though, that if Abla Fahita is getting her own big-scale Netflix show, then other characters deserve a chance too. We wondered so hard, we actually came up with the list right here.

Dr. Alfons

Yes, it’s another puppet. But before you start spouting your puppets-are-taking-over-entertainment theories, let’s just tell you Dr. Alfons is one cool grandpa puppet!

He’s been around for quite a while, using his sarcastic humor and burgeoning music career to discuss important topics like relationships, being a cool grandpa, and being a sugar daddy.

Hadras

Although all the El-Kebeer characters were funny and unique in their own way, Hadras struck a particular chord with many viewers to the point where he could be easily considered the heart of the show even if he’s not the main character.

If you think this is too much for Hadras, remember that Faza3 got his chance with a movie and everything. Why deny the man his chance?

Atef

Before you roll your eyes, think about it. Atef has already become a cult classic of a figure because he represents a good chunk of young people out there.

Just think about what he can do with a show, if given the opportunity!

Samir Spot

He’s eccentric, he’s got a killer laugh (almost literally too), and he’s going to be extremely fun to watch as he goes through his obsessions and stalker-y plans.

Who knows? If Samir Spot gets a TV show, he might just become the next Dexter, serial killer show-wise.

Gaber El-Sharkawy

Let’s face it, Mohey El-Sharkawy was many things, but he wasn’t the most interesting character in his own movie. If anything that title belongs to his grandfather, Gaber El-Sharkawy.

We can imagine the show now. Notorious criminal mastermind Gaber El-Sharkawy as he struggles to keep his criminal empire intact while his reckless family threaten to ruin their entire reputation. A sure hit!

What other characters do you think deserve their own show?