So, you’re at the end of the educational ladder. Let’s start this off with a congratulations then because, well, you deserve it. Not many people get this far, truth be told.

Now let’s move on to the bad part of this conversation. The real world. You know it had to set in sometime.

We’ve talked before about how life might be after graduation, going into details like people’s reactions to your new plans for life.

What about you, though?

You must be feeling stuck because everyone in your graduation year is already a UN ambassador or an actual travel vlogger, while you don’t really want to do anything.

Then again, if you don’t do anything, there is all the overthinking and “oh my God, I’m wasting my life“s.

No worries then. This article is here to help you decide!

Pros and Cons of Working

Pros

Everything in life has a good side and a bad side to it and work is no different.

One of the many good things about work after college is the experience you’ll gain.

Now this doesn’t necessarily mean good experience, but it’s something to add to your general experience in the end.

You’ll also learn a great deal about work environments, deadlines, and human nature.

Another perk is that work can come in many different flavors, whether full-time, part-time, or freelance work, which will help give you a clearer idea of where you want to work.

One perk you should keep your eye on is the most obvious one: getting paid.

Cons

The cons of work are all too known for us by now. Another thing we have to thank memes for.

One the many cons of working straight after graduation is that you haven’t had nearly enough time to rest yet! Some of you might not even have your diplomas yet, so why the rush?

There’s also the fact that recent graduates suffer clear cases of fatigue and creative burnout because of all the work put into grad projects and exams.

Working after exiting a high-stress environment is the farthest thing from healthy. Especially if it’s a stressful job.

Pros and Cons of Just Relaxing for a While

Pros

The pros of relaxing are simply just relaxing and having time for yourself, which you might have not been able to have for a while.

You can do many things with this spare time.

Catch up on sleep, for example, or try a new hobby. Maybe even read all 37 books you’ve bought and haven’t looked at since. Everything is viable.

Taking time off will also help you recharge your creativity, which will be surely drained by this time period.

Cons

Though there are cons to everything in life, the cons for relaxing don’t stem from the actual thing. They’re actually more people-related.

You will definitely enjoy yourself for the first few days, maybe even weeks, but soon enough you’ll find yourself a bit bored with everything.

Before you were out of the apartment every other day, but now you’re stuck inside and the restlessness does get to you eventually.

Another con is that while you have been relaxing, everyone else has been working and “striving for greatness“.

Instead of feeling good and well-rested, you will feel like you’re slowly losing potential and focus.

The Verdict

At this point what you’re supposed to read is a funny little inspirational thing that stresses on you choosing for yourself.

No one can make your choice for you, we might write to send you off on a positive note.

Doing that would be a great disservice to you, though, because it will be a lie.

At times like this, you might overthink things and choose to overwork yourself and your already tired body into unimaginable lengths.

So, we’re ending this on a small piece of advice.

Get rest and relax for a little while before joining the workforce. You’ll need it.