Yes, you read that right! It was just like yesterday when we were all glued to our TV screens watching the stunning Royal Wedding. Now, there’s a WHOLE movie about the life of the two lovebirds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

On February 10th, it was officially announced that Lifetime is indeed in the process of making a movie about the Royal couple with the title “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal”.

The most long-awaited movie is set for a Spring 2019 release. Meaning it’s literally ahead of us and will be here for us to cry our eyes out and feel the warmth all over again before we know it.

The Royal movie is going to revolve around many untold stories that almost everyone was thriving for, including the first year of marriage and everything behind the scenes.

Most importantly, it’s reportedly going to include the challenges the Royal couple had to face throughout their exciting journey.

The movie is going to follow the script written by Scarlett Lacey, directed by Menhaj Huda and produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weis.

However, the cast has not been announced yet.

It’s worth mentioning that Lifetime has already made a movie about Harry and Meghan under the name of “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance”.

The film was released in May 2018. It tackled the couple’s relationship before marriage; including how they met, the engagement and all. It starred actor Murray Fraser as Prince Harry and actress Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle.

We literally can’t wait until the new cast is announced! Are they going to be any better than the former ones? We just can’t wait to find out; can you?

Well, who does not love the beautiful romance between Harry and Meghan from the moment it started till the amazing fairytale-like Royal Wedding? And even the Royal baby we’re all impatiently looking forward to!

With that being said, do you guys think the movie will give us an insight into how things are going between the four royals; Harry, Meghan, William and Kate? We hope to see any true clarifications on the feud rumors between the two Princesses!