Cairo, 9 July 2026 — Property Finder Egypt, a leading regional Proptech platform, signed a cooperation protocol with the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) to license real estate brokers and bring Egypt’s brokerage market under formal regulation. The agreement arrives ahead of July 2026 deadline for brokers to regularize their status under Law No. 21 of 2022, which amends the regulation of commercial agency work and certain commercial brokerage and real estate brokerage activities. The law mandates that all practitioners obtain government issued licenses to continue operations. Under the protocol, Property Finder Egypt will support delivering training and qualification programs in coordination with GOEIC. The initiative positions brokers to meet official licensing standards and remain compliant as the market shifts toward full regulatory oversight.