In the throes of the Coronavirus pandemic, you might expect to see a lot of things online. You can expect to see many people sharing safety tips. You may see some mentioning what you need to get for a quarantine.

What you would not, however, expect to see in a million years is a semi-known psychologist yelling at you about how Coronavirus is a conspiracy.

In a recent live video on Facebook, May Elkharsity went through what looked like several phases of anger-driven hysteria, telling all those who were watching her video her take on things.

See, according to Elkharsity, this panic Egyptians are feeling about a global pandemic is out of place because (wait for it) the Coronavirus is a conspiracy pushed by the United States to get us to over-shop at our local grocery store and stay at home sans work. Yeah.

But wait, it gets even worse. Somehow by the end of this intriguing theory, Elkharsity managed to tie this conspiracy back to Gulf countries and China.

If you think we’re finished relaying just what happened, we sadly aren’t. Elkharisty, whose sole sources are self-admittedly her passport and the Qur’an, also ties in religion, citing that “if we get back to our abandoned book”, we won’t be afraid.

“You Egyptians,” the psychologist goes on to say. “Now? Now you’re buying face-masks?”

See, Elkharsity also makes a rather shocking point, later on. In the most condescending way possible, she says that we should stop buying face-masks and other hygienic supplies.

So why would someone who works in the medical profession say this? Well, because we have immunity to all toxins because of the polluted air we keep breathing, apparently!

See, according to Elkharsity, we “didn’t even know what hand sanitizers were” and the fact that we’re using them as a step in our ongoing battle to keep ourselves safe from a WHO-defined pandemic is simply silly.

Cover mouth and nose with a mask #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lglLjQ6khX — WHO Uganda (@WHOUganda) March 16, 2020

As you can see, this is a grade-A mess, no way around it.

Though she’s supposed to be a psychologist who should know better than to condemn basic human emotions, Elkharsity clearly doesn’t because not only is she denying the existence of a pandemic.

She’s denying the existence of WHO and the Ministry of Health, leaning heavily into religion as if the Ministry of Awqaf didn’t release a statement about the virus!

You might say that we’re exaggerating our reactions or that Elkharsity just made an honest mistake, but neither is true.

Encouraging people to not panic is one thing, encouraging them to be reckless is another. The point here is as clear as day, this kind of behavior shouldn’t be allowed from someone who has a degree in psychology. And it shouldn’t even be allowed from anyone with a large, impressionable following.

Stop finding newer ways to spread the pandemic. Please