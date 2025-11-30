Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum, housed in Education City in Doha, invites visitors to explore the pioneering artist’s vision and diverse array of work

Doha, Qatar, 27 November 2025: Qatar Foundation has unveiled Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum – a living testament to the enduring legacy of one of the world’s greatest modern artists, Maqbool Fida Husain, based in Education City in Doha.

The museum – the first in the region to be dedicated to Husain’s artistic genius – was inaugurated tonight by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, at a spectacular ceremony which welcomed art collectors and experts from around the world, and took them on a journey through Husain’s life and work; from the motifs that characterized his practice, to the moments in history that shaped his art.

Held ahead of Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum – which features over 150 of Husain’s original works and personal objects that are in the custody of QF – opening to the public on 28 November, the ceremony marking the arrival of a new addition to Qatar’s cultural landscape culminated with a powerful and poignant moment: the unveiling of the painting bearing Husain’s sketch of his concept for the museum that, having been made a reality by QF and architect Martand Khosla, now bears his name and tells his story.

In her speech to guests at the museum’s inauguration, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser said: “Maqbool Fida Husain is a legendary artist – a true master whose artistic works transcend borders and connect cultures, histories, and identities. I am delighted to fulfill the dream of this late, esteemed artist by inaugurating the museum, which will stand as a new landmark in Education City showcasing pages from his life and a collection of his works”.

A space for learning and discovery that inspires creativity and promotes cross-cultural dialogue, Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum invites visitors to enter Husain’s world and – through paintings, films, tapestry, and photography – explore how his artistic odyssey unfolded, with some of the works it contains having never previously been displayed, and personal items from the renowned artist’s life being open to view alongside interviews and quotes that explain the man behind the art. The curatorial approach throughout the museum traces the cultural references and historical narratives from the Arab region and South Asia that informed Husain’s visual language.

Among the artworks within the museum are some of the 35 paintings inspired by Arab civilization that Husain completed before his death in 2011; while Seeroo fi al ardh, his final masterpiece which was opened by QF in 2019 and celebrates humanity’s progress, now forms part of the museum.

Some of the works on display also incorporate Husain’s engagement with Islamic history and motifs, reflecting his interest in Islamic artistic and cultural traditions. Together, they point to the role that Islamic history and regional artistic traditions played in shaping Husain’s evolving creative approach as an artist.

Following the inauguration, Her Highness and guests toured the museum, including its galleries that trace Husain’s life and artistic journey, explore how he saw faith and philosophy, and sought unity and diversity in his work, and showcase how he connected with his Yemeni ancestry and the heritage of Arab civilization, before a gala dinner within Seeroo fi al ardh, which also now stands as one of the museum’s galleries.

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum – which Husain envisaged as being an artwork in its own right, reflecting the diversity of his artistic vision and his constant pursuit of innovation throughout his life and career – reflects QF’s belief in the power of art to spark curiosity, inquiry, imagination, and inspiration, to catalyze conversations, and to broaden minds and deepen understanding of the world. The museum expands QF’s portfolio of public art, which includes over 100 works displayed across Education City for everyone to experience, interact with, and enjoy.

The museum – which also houses a café, a gift shop, a library and Creativity Hub, and an auditorium for events and lectures – will be open year-round, from 10am-5pm from Saturday to Thursday and from 1:30pm-7:30pm on Fridays; and closed on Mondays and public holidays. Photography without flash is permitted within the museum, and guided tours in Arabic and English are available, with audio tours set to be introduced in 2026.

For more information about Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum, visit https://lawhwaqalam.org.qa/ and follow on Instagram at @lawhwaqalam