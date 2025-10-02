The museum will enrich the cultural heritage of Qatar and the region, celebrating the legacy of a pioneer of modern art

Qatar Foundation will launch Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum – a new addition to Qatar’s cultural landscape, dedicated to the life and work of one of the most influential figures in the history of modern art: Maqbool Fida Husain.

The museum, which opens its doors to the public on 28 November 2025, will foster creativity and dialogue while being a space for learning and discovery, as it joins the growing number of public spaces within Qatar Foundation’s Education City that celebrate and perpetuate art, heritage, and innovation.

Offering a deeply immersive art experience, the museum will invite visitors to step inside the world of Maqbool Fida Husain and explore the influences, philosophies, and memories that shaped his artistic journey. Through multimedia storytelling and art forms including paintings, films, tapestry, photography, and poetry, the museum will bring Husain’s creativity to life in bold and innovative ways that resonate with audiences across Qatar and the wider region.